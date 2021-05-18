Banano Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $54.52 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banano has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00091058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.93 or 0.00405450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00094215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005648 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022471 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.30 or 0.01460009 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,252 coins and its circulating supply is 1,244,883,907 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

