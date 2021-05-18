Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. 120,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,433,998. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 154.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 927,508 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Banco Santander by 158.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

