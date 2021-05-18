Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$132.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, April 12th. CSFB increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$117.92.

TSE:BMO traded up C$1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$122.52. The company had a trading volume of 717,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,952. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$115.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.63. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$63.62 and a 1-year high of C$122.80. The firm has a market cap of C$79.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.90.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.9399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

