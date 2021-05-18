Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank7 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

BSVN opened at $17.24 on Friday. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $156.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 35.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the first quarter worth $74,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 85.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bank7 by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bank7 by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

