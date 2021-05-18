Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS:BKIMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

