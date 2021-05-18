Barclays Cuts Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target to $13.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its target price cut by Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.17.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

TUFN stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 791,187 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,770 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 219,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.