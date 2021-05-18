Barclays Raises Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 3,850

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,361 ($43.91) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £78.64 billion and a PE ratio of 70.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,197.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,996.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

