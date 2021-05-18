Basic Attention Token Market Capitalization Hits $1.62 Billion (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002517 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $356.10 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00094215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $626.30 or 0.01460009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00119298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00064194 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,931,132 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

