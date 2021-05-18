BCK Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 267,570 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,000. Aegion accounts for about 4.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Aegion by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegion alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aegion stock remained flat at $$29.99 on Tuesday. Aegion Co. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $922.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.