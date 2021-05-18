BCK Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ARBG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,338. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.