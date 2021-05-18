BCK Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NIC by 15.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in NIC by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 131,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIC during the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter worth $1,245,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGOV stock remained flat at $$34.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

Several research firms have commented on EGOV. Northcoast Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research downgraded NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

