BCK Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 71,370 Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $146,000.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNRH traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,351. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.