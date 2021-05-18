BCK Capital Management LP Invests $786,000 in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 79,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAC. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,145,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $440,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACAC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ACAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 242,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

