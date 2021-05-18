BCK Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNMK. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.05 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Shares of GNMK stock remained flat at $$24.04 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $24.25.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. On average, research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $27,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 412,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,698.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $40,817.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,051.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,376 shares of company stock worth $171,107 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in the developing and commercializing molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.