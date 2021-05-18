BCK Capital Management LP Raises Stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

BCK Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GCP. TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of GCP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,663. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.