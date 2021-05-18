Benchmark Increases Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $160.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.38.

Shares of J opened at $139.10 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,586,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,566 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 955,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,484,000 after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

