Benin Management CORP Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benin Management CORP cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,384 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.5% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

