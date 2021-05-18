Berenberg Bank Cuts Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 257

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 257 ($3.36) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday.

Shares of SBRE traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 262 ($3.42). The stock had a trading volume of 866,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £655 million and a PE ratio of 16.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 258.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 20,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,399.20 ($64,540.37). Also, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley purchased 7,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £19,858.39 ($25,945.11). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,484 shares of company stock worth $6,970,878.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

