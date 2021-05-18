Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LIO traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,546 ($20.20). 68,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,212. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,537.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,364.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Liontrust Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,876.31 ($24.51). The company has a market capitalization of £943.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 65,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81), for a total value of £889,439.28 ($1,162,058.11).

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

