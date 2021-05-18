Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sanne Group (LON:SNN)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Sanne Group (LON:SNN) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 691.25 ($9.03).

SNN traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 725 ($9.47). 168,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,195. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 649 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 598.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40. Sanne Group has a 1 year low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 771.30 ($10.08).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.83%.

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

