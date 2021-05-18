BetterBetting (BETR) Hits Market Capitalization of $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00091988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.92 or 0.01447155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00118153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,734.25 or 0.11016210 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.