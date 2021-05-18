Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Down 2.6%

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.57 and last traded at $43.57. Approximately 296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 65,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

BWMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 22.23.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.4761 dividend. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 326,317 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit