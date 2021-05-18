Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Down 2.6%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.57 and last traded at $43.57. Approximately 296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 65,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

BWMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 22.23.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.4761 dividend. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 326,317 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

