BigSur Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Intel by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.70. 170,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,440,465. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $224.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

