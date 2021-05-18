BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.93. 14,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,244. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.07 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.77 and its 200-day moving average is $217.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

