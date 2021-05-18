BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 157,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,693,033. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

