BigSur Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,500 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 140.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 3.3% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.72. The company had a trading volume of 135,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,672. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $242.07 and a 1 year high of $351.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.