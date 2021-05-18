Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.51. Bio-Techne posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $10.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $397.99. 7,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,402. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

