BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.56 Million

Equities analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to announce sales of $448.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $424.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.90 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $429.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,880. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,662,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,390 shares of company stock worth $7,850,535 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

