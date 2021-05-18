BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BSGM stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. BioSig Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

