BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given New $170.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.36.

Shares of BTAI opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 154,298 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,213,000 after purchasing an additional 130,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 547,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

