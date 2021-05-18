Bitcashpay (BCP) Trading Up 14% This Week

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Bitcashpay has a market cap of $5.77 million and $693,104.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00090602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.87 or 0.01424703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00118156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,779.54 or 0.10985239 BTC.

About Bitcashpay

Bitcashpay (CRYPTO:BCP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

