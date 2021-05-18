Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Billion

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $88.28 or 0.00204888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $76.64 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.55 or 0.00586161 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.00264485 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00015112 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003612 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

