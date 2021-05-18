Bitcoin Interest Price Down 42.1% Over Last Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $124,663.57 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.41 or 0.00554318 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00203093 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00262458 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015106 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003729 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.