Bitgesell 1-Day Volume Hits $35,349.00 (BGL)

Bitgesell (CURRENCY:BGL) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Bitgesell has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar. One Bitgesell coin can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitgesell has a market capitalization of $481,784.79 and $35,349.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00088542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.11 or 0.00395513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.62 or 0.00226972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.54 or 0.01310233 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044240 BTC.

Bitgesell Profile

Bitgesell’s total supply is 11,230,374 coins and its circulating supply is 10,973,889 coins. Bitgesell’s official Twitter account is @Bitgesell . Bitgesell’s official website is bitgesell.ca

