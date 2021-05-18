BitKan Market Cap Hits $49.85 Million (KAN)

BitKan (CURRENCY:KAN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. BitKan has a total market capitalization of $49.85 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of BitKan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitKan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitKan has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitKan Profile

BitKan (CRYPTO:KAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. BitKan’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,916,618,237 coins. BitKan’s official website is bitkan.com . BitKan’s official Twitter account is @BitKanOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitKan is a blockchain-based content payment platform providing to its user's price monitoring, news, mining monitoring and different cryptocurrency wallets. BitKan's platform allows users to store cryptocurrencies and to check live market prices on major exchanges. Also on the platform, users receive updated news, regarding the cryptocurrency market and set up price reminders. BitKan issued a token named KAN following the Ethereum ERC20 standard. The KAN token is used as a payment method and as a reward within the BitKan ecosystem. “

