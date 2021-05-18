Black Swift Group LLC Acquires Shares of 500 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after acquiring an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.61.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,336.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $783.01 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8,354.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,517.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,600.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.