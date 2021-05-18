Black Swift Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.