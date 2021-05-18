Black Swift Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Black Swift Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,310 shares during the period. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,509,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Travel Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AWAY opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.