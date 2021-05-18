Black Swift Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Black Swift Group LLC lessened its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,310 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWAY. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 1,466.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

