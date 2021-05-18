Black Swift Group LLC Purchases Shares of 161,475 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 161,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,000. United Airlines comprises about 2.9% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

