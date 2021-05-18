Black Swift Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,160 Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

EQAL stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

