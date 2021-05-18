BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Graham Smith Sells 2,500 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,137.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BL opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.27 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 372.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.
