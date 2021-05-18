BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Graham Smith Sells 2,500 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,137.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BL opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.27 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 372.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

