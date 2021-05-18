BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Position Increased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 401,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,014.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 421,255 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. 108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $16.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.