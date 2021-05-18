Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003081 BTC on popular exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $25.66 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00089532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.00403038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00229086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004982 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.18 or 0.01326770 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,280 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

