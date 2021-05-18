BLAST (BLAST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $35,737.39 and approximately $14.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008139 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000134 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 93.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

