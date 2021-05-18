Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLNK. Cowen initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 72.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Blink Charging by 10.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Blink Charging by 21.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

