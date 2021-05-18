BMO Capital Markets Raises TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$12.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TAC. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.78.

TransAlta stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $42,953,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 3.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 145,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TransAlta by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

