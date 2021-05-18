BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 19,083 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMAB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.