BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

Shares of DOCU opened at $186.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.85 and its 200 day moving average is $225.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.21 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of -158.06 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

