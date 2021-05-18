BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,804 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of Pentair worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after buying an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $34.91 and a 52-week high of $69.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

